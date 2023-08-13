Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $263,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $224.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.58. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $226.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

