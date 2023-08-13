Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $205.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $209.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.74 and its 200 day moving average is $185.84.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $1,296,234.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,211. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $1,296,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,993. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

