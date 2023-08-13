Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Feutune Light Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC grew its position in Feutune Light Acquisition by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition in the first quarter worth $227,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $859,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Feutune Light Acquisition Price Performance

Feutune Light Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,847. Feutune Light Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

Feutune Light Acquisition Company Profile

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

