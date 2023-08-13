Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Cut to $5.40

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $5.40 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.96.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. The business’s revenue was down 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $25,029.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,128 shares of company stock worth $65,450 in the last three months. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,018,000 after acquiring an additional 502,315 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 132,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 58.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,728,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after buying an additional 1,002,914 shares in the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

