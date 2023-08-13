Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Raised by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.1% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $51,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of XOM opened at $111.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $447.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

