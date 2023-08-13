Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.83 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $447.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.87.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.32.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

