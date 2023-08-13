Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.84

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.84 and traded as high as C$7.44. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.09, with a volume of 315,291 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXE. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$598.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 960.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

