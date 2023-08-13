Evmos Price Hits $0.0700 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Evmos coin can now be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market capitalization of $20.99 million and approximately $482,001.77 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

