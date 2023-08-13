EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) CFO Sells $29,190.00 in Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 5,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,982 shares in the company, valued at $264,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Olga Shevorenkova also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Olga Shevorenkova sold 31,093 shares of EVgo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $123,128.28.

NYSE EVGO opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.94. EVgo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 457.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EVgo by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

