Everipedia (IQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $68.53 million and $1.79 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everipedia has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 16,394,993,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “IQ (IQ) is a cryptocurrency designed to build a more intelligent future through artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. It powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain encyclopedia, and integrates AI for article summarization. The token serves as a governance and DeFi mechanism, enabling IQ stakers to influence platform decisions. BrainDAO manages the IQ token and maintains a treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, NFTs, and other digital assets. IQ holders can participate in the HiIQ staking system and receive rewards for contributing to the encyclopedia. The maximum supply of IQ tokens is capped at 21 billion. The project began in 2018 with an airdrop to EOS holders, ensuring broad distribution.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars.

