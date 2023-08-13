Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Short Interest Update

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,300 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 925,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EVE stock remained flat at $8.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,569. EVE has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $13.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVEX. TD Cowen assumed coverage on EVE in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on EVE in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of EVE during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EVE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

