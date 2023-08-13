Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Up 96.9% in July

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Euroseas Stock Performance
ESEA stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.56. 49,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,712. The firm has a market cap of $172.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $27.25.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter. Euroseas had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 48.90%. On average, analysts expect that Euroseas will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Euroseas Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Euroseas
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the first quarter valued at $274,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Euroseas by 375.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.
Euroseas Company Profile
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.
