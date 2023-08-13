Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Short Interest Up 96.9% in July

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Euroseas Stock Performance

ESEA stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.56. 49,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,712. The firm has a market cap of $172.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter. Euroseas had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 48.90%. On average, analysts expect that Euroseas will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Euroseas

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the first quarter valued at $274,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Euroseas by 375.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Euroseas

Euroseas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.