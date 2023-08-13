Euler (EUL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $44.03 Million

Euler (EUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Euler token can currently be bought for $2.64 or 0.00008981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Euler has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Euler has a total market cap of $44.03 million and approximately $319,862.87 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Euler

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

