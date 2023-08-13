Ethereum Market Capitalization Tops $222.13 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,848.87 or 0.06290050 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $222.13 billion and $2.18 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00041940 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00021010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00028687 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013788 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,145,768 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

