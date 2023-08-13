Ether Capital (OTC:DTSRF) Trading Up 5.3%

Ether Capital Co. (OTC:DTSRF – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 1.43 and last traded at 1.43. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.36.

Ether Capital Trading Up 5.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.34.

About Ether Capital

Ether Capital Corporation, a technology company, provides access and exposure to the Ethereum and decentralized (Web 3) technologies and infrastructure to public market investors. It also operates cryptocurrency exchange and technology platform. The company was formerly known as Movit Media Corp. Ether Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

