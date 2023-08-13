Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Bought by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the quarter. Establishment Labs comprises 6.9% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 3.54% of Establishment Labs worth $58,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 8,197.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 26.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at about $1,048,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.71. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESTA. Citigroup began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

