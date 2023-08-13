Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Esquire Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Esquire Financial to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

ESQ stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.84. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.06.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Esquire Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $339,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,529,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after buying an additional 100,177 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,215,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 44,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

