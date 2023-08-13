Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 13th (AMBC, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, BABA, CCF, CPT, CQP, CVR, SSP)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, August 13th:

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $131.00 to $142.00.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) had its price target boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $60.00 to $65.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.