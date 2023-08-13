Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 13th (AMBC, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, BABA, CCF, CPT, CQP, CVR, SSP)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, August 13th:

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $131.00 to $142.00.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) had its price target boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $60.00 to $65.00.

