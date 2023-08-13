EOS Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $798.03 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. One EOS coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002470 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $798.03 million and $62.88 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001913 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002898 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001006 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,099,548,391 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,545,039 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

