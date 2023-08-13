EOS Price Up 0.4% This Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $801.15 million and approximately $65.75 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001923 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002874 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000993 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,099,601,903 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,605,364 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

