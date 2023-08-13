Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 23.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 143,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 26,721 shares during the period. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

Enveric Biosciences Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ENVB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 34,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,632. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Enveric Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.30.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead program is EB-373, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anxiety disorders; EVM-301 for treating mental health; and EV104 CBD + Celecoxib conjugate for treating osteoarthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.