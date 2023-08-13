Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,959 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,301,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,731,000 after acquiring an additional 217,302 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 151,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 41,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $41.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $56.35.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. The firm had revenue of $202.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.24 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Marsh acquired 2,473 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,909.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

