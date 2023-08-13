Entain (LON:ENT) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,805 ($23.07) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.53) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,822.50 ($23.29).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Entain’s payout ratio is 28,333.33%.
In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 52,808 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.46), for a total transaction of £638,976.80 ($816,583.77). 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
