Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $25.06.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

