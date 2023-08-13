Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ERF. StockNews.com upgraded Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE ERF opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 5.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

