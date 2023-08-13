Energi (NRG) Trading 31.9% Lower This Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 21% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.0649 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and $35,074.34 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 31.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 67,396,142 coins and its circulating supply is 67,396,749 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

