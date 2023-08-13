Empower Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, Empower has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Empower has a market cap of $64,380.02 and $346,388.99 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Empower Token Profile

Empower launched on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.0031771 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $335,889.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

