Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on THQQF. HSBC lowered Embracer Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embracer Group AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Down 5.8 %

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Shares of OTCMKTS THQQF opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. Embracer Group AB has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $7.78.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

