eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), reports. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million.

eMagin Stock Performance

EMAN opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $165.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92. eMagin has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eMagin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMAN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eMagin in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in eMagin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of eMagin from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS/XLE, SXGA OLED-XL, SXGA-120, VGA OLED-XL, and WUXGA OLED-XL products.

Further Reading

