Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Update

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the July 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,353,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ELTP opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
About Elite Pharmaceuticals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Elite Pharmaceuticals
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.