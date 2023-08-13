Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Update

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the July 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,353,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELTP opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

