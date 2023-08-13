ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.24 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $9.24 million and approximately $1,757.22 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04557635 USD and is up 13.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $27,019.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

