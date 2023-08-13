Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$31.00 at National Bankshares

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.38.

Shares of EFN opened at C$21.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$15.61 and a 52-week high of C$21.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

