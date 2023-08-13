Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 5.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.51.

In related news, insider Steven Sherman sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $65,750.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,474.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

