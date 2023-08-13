Egerton Capital UK LLP Sells 5,360,863 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Egerton Capital UK LLP lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,892,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,360,863 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.2% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $300,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.0 %

GOOG stock opened at $130.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.52 and its 200-day moving average is $111.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 611,176 shares of company stock worth $22,830,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

