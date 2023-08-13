Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.35

Shares of Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 4.26 ($0.05). Egdon Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.12 ($0.05), with a volume of 207,641 shares trading hands.

Egdon Resources Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.00 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Egdon Resources Company Profile

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom. It holds 36 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008. Egdon Resources plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Odiham, the United Kingdom.

