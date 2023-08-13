Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $281,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,206 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $114.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.48 and a 200 day moving average of $120.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

