Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $239,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.
DUK stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average is $94.88.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 224.58%.
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
