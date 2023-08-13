Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $239,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

DUK stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average is $94.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 224.58%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.