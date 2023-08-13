Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 953 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $301.64 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,388 shares of company stock worth $10,155,305. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

