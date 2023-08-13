eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in eBay by 50.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20. eBay has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

