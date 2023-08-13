Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Eagle Point Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

Shares of EIC stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Eagle Point Income during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.