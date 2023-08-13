Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on August 24th

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $325,735.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,151 shares in the company, valued at $7,020,163.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $325,735.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,151 shares in the company, valued at $7,020,163.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 44,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.44 per share, with a total value of $2,035,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,354,081.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

