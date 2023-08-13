EAC Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $320,522.50 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $320,522.50 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00283377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013718 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.