EAC (EAC) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $320,522.50 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EAC has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.31 or 0.00283397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013519 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.