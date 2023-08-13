Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Cut by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.58%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

