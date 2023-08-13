dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Update

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
dotdigital Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS DOTDF remained flat at $1.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. dotdigital Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62.
dotdigital Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than dotdigital Group
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.