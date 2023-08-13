Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Announces Earnings Results

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $345.21 million during the quarter.
Dorel Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Dorel Industries stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $5.60.
About Dorel Industries
