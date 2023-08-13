Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Announces Earnings Results

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $345.21 million during the quarter.

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Dorel Industries stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. It operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The company's Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

