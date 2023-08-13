Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 19.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 20.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $147.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.76. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.87.

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

