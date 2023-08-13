Divi (DIVI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $399,612.13

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Divi has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Divi has a market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $399,612.13 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Divi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00041917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00028563 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013757 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,072,008,789 coins and its circulating supply is 3,523,512,912 coins. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,072,008,788.727195 with 3,522,602,641.1890545 in circulation. The last known price of Divi is 0.00259895 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $389,709.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

