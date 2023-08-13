Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 283.6% from the July 15th total of 915,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,626,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. 10,888,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,336,666. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.
