Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 283.6% from the July 15th total of 915,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,626,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. 10,888,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,336,666. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the first quarter worth $3,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 134.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $836,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 64,441 shares during the last quarter.

