Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, reports. The company had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.94 million. Direct Digital had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Direct Digital updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

DRCT stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 4.12. Direct Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Direct Digital by 335.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94,748 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Direct Digital by 162.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 68,315 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Direct Digital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Direct Digital by 60.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Direct Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

